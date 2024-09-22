Sign up
Photo 487
Along the canal-2
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1780
photos
66
followers
67
following
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st September 2024 1:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
icm
,
intentional camera movement
katy
ace
Very nice, almost high key and fabulous in color
September 22nd, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Nice, love the way the colour is concentrated in the middle of the frame, with the brightly exposed top and bottom.
September 22nd, 2024
