Previous
Along the canal-2 by darchibald
Photo 487

Along the canal-2

22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Very nice, almost high key and fabulous in color
September 22nd, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Nice, love the way the colour is concentrated in the middle of the frame, with the brightly exposed top and bottom.
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise