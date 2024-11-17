Previous
Queen Anne's Lace-2 by darchibald
Queen Anne's Lace-2

For this one, I covered half the lens with my hand and focused on the Queen's Anne lace for four seconds, gave a slight shake,removed my hand and did small circular movements on the entire scene.
