Barren by darchibald
Photo 570

Barren

16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
I wish I could figure out and then express what makes this so appealing Dave.
December 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice wind movement
December 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Whispers of days gone by.
December 17th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
That's what it looks like in my area
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
