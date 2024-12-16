Sign up
Previous
Photo 570
Barren
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th December 2024 10:35am
Tags
farms
,
fields
,
icm
katy
ace
I wish I could figure out and then express what makes this so appealing Dave.
December 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice wind movement
December 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Whispers of days gone by.
December 17th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
That's what it looks like in my area
December 17th, 2024
