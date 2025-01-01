Previous
Flowers cubed by darchibald
Photo 586

Flowers cubed








i was finally able to get a shot free of cars.




1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That's a great example of street art. I like the shift in palette as it moves along the wall.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact