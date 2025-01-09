Previous
Monkey Business by darchibald
Photo 594

Monkey Business

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
162% complete

katy ace
I like it! Is this the statue you posted the other day?
January 10th, 2025  
Dave ace
@grammyn Thank you. Yes it is.
January 10th, 2025  
