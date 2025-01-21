Previous
A Library of Stripes by darchibald
A Library of Stripes

The Day 8 Kickstart Creativity challenge from ICM Photo Academy was stripes. I think I was more succesful with this than pointillism.
21st January 2025

Suzanne ace
Like a moire fabric with a tactile feel
January 21st, 2025  
Wendy ace
That is fabulous. I'm going to need to pull it up on my big screen.
January 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
I really like this
January 21st, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
For some reasons I am getting butterfly wing.
January 21st, 2025  
