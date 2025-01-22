Previous
Burning Bush by darchibald
Photo 607

Burning Bush

Another pointillist attempt.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Zilli
Great results
January 22nd, 2025  
KV
Nice color combo.
January 22nd, 2025  
