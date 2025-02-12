Sign up
Previous
Photo 626
White Shadow
For the song lyric challenge Peter Gabriel's White Shadow
https://youtu.be/-nFMfw8h5A4?si=RZNQ66_5TwpCnC1r
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
cemeteries
,
icm
,
graveyards
,
songtitle-113
