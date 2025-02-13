Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
And the dead rose like a freezing wind
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
2
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2352
photos
88
followers
94
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th February 2025 7:17am
Rob Z
ace
Your caption was perfect and let me orientate the location of your image.
February 13th, 2025
KV
ace
Nice movement.
February 13th, 2025
