Previous
Photo 655
Mange
When I went to the Falls the other day and exited my car, this poor fella came a beggin'.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
3
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2467
photos
90
followers
98
following
179% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th March 2025 2:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
squirrels
vaidas
ace
Photography is like a chronicle that records everything.
March 15th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
Poor little thing
March 15th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks kind of pitiful actually. Terrific to catch him because I know how fast they move.
March 15th, 2025
