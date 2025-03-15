Sign up
Photo 656
Spotted
She saw me.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
3
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2475
photos
90
followers
98
following
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
656
348
716
751
657
349
717
752
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2025 1:16pm
Tags
street-120
katy
ace
terrific shot I like how the first two are in sinc with theri stride
March 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
March 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
A wonderful capture - they all appear to have a story to tell. Fascinating candid.
March 16th, 2025
