Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 658
Trails
This kinda reminds me of Alan Moore's book "Jerusalem". In the book, when people go to the afterlife in the rafters, they leave trails behind themselves when they walk.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2479
photos
90
followers
98
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Latest from all albums
657
349
717
752
350
658
718
753
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
This would be the perfect illustration for that book
March 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close