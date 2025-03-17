Previous
Trails by darchibald
Photo 658

Trails

This kinda reminds me of Alan Moore's book "Jerusalem". In the book, when people go to the afterlife in the rafters, they leave trails behind themselves when they walk.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This would be the perfect illustration for that book
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact