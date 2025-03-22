Sign up
Photo 663
Workforce Development-2
Last week we had various presenters come in and discuss job and training opportunities to our students. This woman presented on Workforce Development which is a program that trains adults in fields from phlebotomy to running heavy equipment..
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Album
Not Today's
NIKON D750
18th March 2025 9:06am
