Previous
Workforce Development-2 by darchibald
Photo 663

Workforce Development-2

Last week we had various presenters come in and discuss job and training opportunities to our students. This woman presented on Workforce Development which is a program that trains adults in fields from phlebotomy to running heavy equipment..
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact