Photo 667
Daffodils
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2519
photos
90
followers
98
following
183% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th March 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2025
