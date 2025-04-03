Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 673
Toby-5
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2540
photos
91
followers
99
following
184% complete
View this month »
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Latest from all albums
672
364
732
768
365
673
733
769
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2025 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jeff Jones
ace
fabulous use of light, and controlling the exposure.
April 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close