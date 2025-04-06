Previous
Thebes in ruins by darchibald
Photo 676

Thebes in ruins

This year's play is "Antigone Now", a modern retelling of Antigone. The students finished the backdrop.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
They did an awesome job
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact