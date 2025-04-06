Sign up
Previous
Photo 676
Thebes in ruins
This year's play is "Antigone Now", a modern retelling of Antigone. The students finished the backdrop.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th April 2025 1:10pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They did an awesome job
April 6th, 2025
