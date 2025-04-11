Previous
Over the Turtle's back by darchibald
Photo 681

Over the Turtle's back

This dome is the back of the Turtle and the building in the back is the Giacomo Hotel & Residence
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
Nice perspective for this one. my great granddaughter thought it was a castle!
April 11th, 2025  
