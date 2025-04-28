Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
ICM mosaic
I did an online creative photoediting course at the ICM Photo Academy. One lesson was how to create a mosaic effect in Photoshop. I used ICMs of flowers and a b&w of bare tree branches.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
3
3
Embed Code
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd April 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-87
katy
ace
FAV Gorgeous effect and a wonderful way to use ICM
April 28th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
That's clever!
April 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely abstract artwork
April 28th, 2025
