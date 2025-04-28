Previous
ICM mosaic by darchibald
I did an online creative photoediting course at the ICM Photo Academy. One lesson was how to create a mosaic effect in Photoshop. I used ICMs of flowers and a b&w of bare tree branches.
Dave

katy ace
FAV Gorgeous effect and a wonderful way to use ICM
Suzanne ace
That's clever!
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely abstract artwork
