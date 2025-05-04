Sign up
Photo 705
Morning Speaker
They gave a speech before we started. They discussed the atrocities committed the Palestinian people and how the US is complicit in them.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2025 6:05am
