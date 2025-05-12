Previous
The Falls by darchibald
The Falls

There is construction so a part of the observation area is fenced off. I couldn't get a good view of the American Falls.
Dave

katy
Such a terrific photo. I didn’t know they put colored lights on the falls.
May 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
I love the falls colors
May 12th, 2025  
Jerzy
You got me missing home :-) Great shot
May 12th, 2025  
