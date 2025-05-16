Sign up
Previous
Photo 717
Old Stone Chimney-2
All that remains of Little Fort Niagara. This was the terminus of the portage around the Falls.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Not Todays
NIKON D750
3rd May 2025 7:47pm
katy
ace
An interesting subject and a fabulous blue hour image
May 17th, 2025
