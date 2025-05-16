Previous
Old Stone Chimney-2 by darchibald
Photo 717

Old Stone Chimney-2

All that remains of Little Fort Niagara. This was the terminus of the portage around the Falls.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
An interesting subject and a fabulous blue hour image
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact