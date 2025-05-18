Previous
A what-da-hell-is-that?! by darchibald
A what-da-hell-is-that?!

I came upon this a few weeks ago on my walk through Till Wildlife Management area. My first thought was some unknown species of arboreal beaver. Upon closer inspection it appeared to be a nest; for what I do not know.
Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
it looks huge for a nest! Could it be for a squirrel possibly?
May 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
I think Katy @grammyn, may be right
May 20th, 2025  
