Previous
Photo 723
Goose and coots
From April
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2753
photos
95
followers
95
following
198% complete
View this month »
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
Latest from all albums
722
414
782
818
723
415
783
819
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th April 2025 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goose
,
coots
