Previous
Next
Northern shovelers by darchibald
Photo 726

Northern shovelers

25th May 2025 25th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely
May 26th, 2025  
katy ace
Very beautiful, looking bird and lovely against the water
May 26th, 2025  
Stephomy ace
Cool! I'd love to see one of those in person.
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact