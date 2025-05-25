Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 726
Northern shovelers
25th May 2025
25th May 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2769
photos
95
followers
95
following
199% complete
View this month »
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Latest from all albums
726
418
786
822
727
419
787
823
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th April 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
May 26th, 2025
katy
ace
Very beautiful, looking bird and lovely against the water
May 26th, 2025
Stephomy
ace
Cool! I'd love to see one of those in person.
May 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close