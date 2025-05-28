Previous
Shroom by darchibald
Shroom

This is growing out of a tree stump in our neighbor's yard.
Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
This close-up view makes it look like a huge art installation of some kind. FAV
May 29th, 2025  
