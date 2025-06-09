Previous
Tending the bank by darchibald
Photo 741

Tending the bank

His other duties include raising and lowering the lift bridge so boats can pass through
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Seems like an easy enough job. Good shot of him in action here against the bridge.
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact