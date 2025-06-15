Previous
Clover by darchibald
Photo 747

Clover

15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice DOF and detail. The greens contrast so well with the clover.
June 16th, 2025  
katy ace
Oh yes! FAV
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact