George by darchibald
George

I met George at Camp Punksylvania. He works as a photographer for New Noise magazine. Here, he set his camera aside to enjoy the blasting sounds of Bat Sabbath.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
Terrific shot of him and it looks like he’s playing a very mean air guitar
July 3rd, 2025  
