Previous
Photo 760
George
I met George at Camp Punksylvania. He works as a photographer for New Noise magazine. Here, he set his camera aside to enjoy the blasting sounds of Bat Sabbath.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2907
photos
94
followers
96
following
208% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2025 11:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-40
katy
ace
Terrific shot of him and it looks like he’s playing a very mean air guitar
July 3rd, 2025
