Mike Magrann by darchibald
Photo 793

Mike Magrann

Mike is the guitarist and lead vocals for the punk band Channel 3. They've been around since 1980.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtKpEQmrzVI
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
217% complete

