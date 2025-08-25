Previous
Warren Fitzgerald-9 by darchibald
Photo 805

Warren Fitzgerald-9

Warren Fitzgerald plays guitar for The Vandals, a punk rock band out of California formed in 1980.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KH2NLHpudQ4
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Corinne C ace
Such an expressive portrait!
August 26th, 2025  
