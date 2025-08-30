Previous
Christina Stock-5 by darchibald
Photo 810

Christina Stock-5

Another performer I enjoyed the other night. Below is a link to one of her videos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocgge2PLxXk

She's performing with Sally Shaefer whose photograph I posted back in May https://365project.org/darchibald/not-today's/2025-05-13
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact