Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 810
Christina Stock-5
Another performer I enjoyed the other night. Below is a link to one of her videos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocgge2PLxXk
She's performing with Sally Shaefer whose photograph I posted back in May
https://365project.org/darchibald/not-today's/2025-05-13
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3128
photos
93
followers
97
following
221% complete
View this month »
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Latest from all albums
502
809
872
908
810
503
873
909
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th August 2025 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close