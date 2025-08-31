Previous
Vineyard by darchibald
Photo 811

Vineyard

One of the many vineyards in Niagara County. The Great Lakes climate makes this area prime for grape growing. The Niagara Region on both sides of the border are noted for their wines, and along Lake Erie grapes are grown for Welch's and wine.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
John Falconer ace
Beautiful image with that light.
September 1st, 2025  
