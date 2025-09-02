Previous
Power Vista by darchibald
Photo 813

Power Vista

2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact