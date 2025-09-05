Previous
Jordan Calhoun and Giuliano Messina by darchibald
Photo 816

Jordan Calhoun and Giuliano Messina

This has to be my favorite image from Camp Punksylvania. A fine example of the right place at the right time. These two play in the punk band Stoke Signals from LA.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5-gN4ZJjIs&list=RDu5-gN4ZJjIs&start_radio=1
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
Perfect composition and I feel like most of your shots from this Event were equally good
September 6th, 2025  
