Spatz by darchibald
Spatz sings lead in the Central Pennsylvania punk band Suburban Downgrade. Below is a link from this year's Camp Punksylvania. I was hoping to catch a glimpse of myself, but I didn't.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95yhRk1ho_Y
10th September 2025

