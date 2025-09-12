Previous
Photo 823

Lightnin' Luke and Clyde Mcgee

Lightnin' Luke (violin) and Clyde Mcgee (banjo) are members of the Bridge City Sinners, a folk, ragtime/blues/punk or just Neo-folk band from the Pacific Northwest. They were my favorite band to play Camp Punksylvania.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6TmNwwEo_A&list=RDc6TmNwwEo_A&start_radio=1
