Photo 835
Simon Outhit-4
The Toronto band The OBGMS feature Simon on guiter.
https://youtu.be/o8J4ZkVt6Yc?si=8lOq8b2AObejic1Y
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
3
Dave
@darchibald
Boxplayer
ace
Great action
September 24th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Another wonderful action shot. You really do these well!
September 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Superb shot!
September 24th, 2025
