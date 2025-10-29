Previous
He does love me by darchibald
Photo 869

He does love me

29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL He must or he wouldn't keep telling you that you are #1
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact