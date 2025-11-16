Previous
The old, the new, the abandoned by darchibald
The old, the new, the abandoned

Two older buildings flank the shiny new casino in Niagara Falls. The white dome in the front is the abandoned Turtle, the former home of the Native American Center for the Living Arts.
