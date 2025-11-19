Sign up
Photo 890
F*** Trump
I hope the release of the Epstein files is the beginning of the end for the orange pedophile and everyone who tried to cover it up.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3459
photos
96
followers
101
following
243% complete
Views
5
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2025 7:17pm
