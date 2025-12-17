Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
Cemetery Dreams
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3572
photos
97
followers
105
following
251% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th December 2025 3:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely blurred
December 17th, 2025
