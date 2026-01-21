Previous
Riley and her new camera by darchibald
Riley and her new camera

Riley is a student who is passionate about art and photography. A few fellow teachers and myself pitched in and bought her a Canon EOS R100 for her birthday because she "never owned a regular camera."
