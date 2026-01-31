Sign up
Photo 960
The first
This is the first Christmas in July tree from 2021. It started at about 3 feet and now towers about 10 feet.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
January 31st, 2026
