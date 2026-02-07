Previous
blue and black poison dart frog and a yellow and black poison dart frog by darchibald
Photo 967

blue and black poison dart frog and a yellow and black poison dart frog

Some people (myself included) thought the green poison dart frog looked blue. Here is a blue and black poison dart frog for comparison.
https://365project.org/darchibald/not-today's/2026-02-03
7th February 2026

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
264% complete

Mags ace
What marvelous creatures and great capture to get them together.
February 7th, 2026  
katy ace
Thanks for the comparison! The green one does look more aqua now than blue, but still not what I think of his green. An excellent shot of these two, Dave.
February 7th, 2026  
