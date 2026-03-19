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Plane by darchibald
Photo 991

Plane

19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Joanne Diochon ace
This image of a plane, flying over a field of the dead, brings up different thoughts and emotions for me than it might have, even just a year ago.
March 21st, 2026  
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