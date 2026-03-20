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Photo 992
Anthony
Anthony and I graduated college together and both work for Erie 1 BOCES. He teaches high school students who want to become teachers. Here he is at his table at Be a Bengal, Be a Teacher talking to one of my students.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Album
Not Todays
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NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2026 8:16am
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Corinne C
ace
A noble profession
March 21st, 2026
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