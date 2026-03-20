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Anthony by darchibald
Photo 992

Anthony

Anthony and I graduated college together and both work for Erie 1 BOCES. He teaches high school students who want to become teachers. Here he is at his table at Be a Bengal, Be a Teacher talking to one of my students.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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