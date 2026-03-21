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Field trip-14 by darchibald
Photo 993

Field trip-14

One of my students getting a math lesson on our field trip.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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katy ace
I can't explain why but I really like this one
March 22nd, 2026  
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