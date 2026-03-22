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Field trip-12 by darchibald
Photo 994

Field trip-12

Some of my students. As of now they don't plan on being teachers, but they were good sports and posed for me.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Lin ace
Fun portraits!
March 22nd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cute shot and who knows, even if they don’t plan on becoming formal “teachers” they may well end up being teachers to those around them by passing on knowledge that they earned on their own educational journey.
March 22nd, 2026  
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