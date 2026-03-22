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Previous
Photo 994
Field trip-12
Some of my students. As of now they don't plan on being teachers, but they were good sports and posed for me.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
2
Album
Not Todays
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2026 8:37am
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Lin
ace
Fun portraits!
March 22nd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cute shot and who knows, even if they don’t plan on becoming formal “teachers” they may well end up being teachers to those around them by passing on knowledge that they earned on their own educational journey.
March 22nd, 2026
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