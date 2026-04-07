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Cardboard Homestead-19 by darchibald
Photo 998

Cardboard Homestead-19

From Satan's Sock Hop 3/28

A video of their song FJD
https://youtu.be/vJu_1gTYB4A?si=iCRQQrcjQIX82AGR
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
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