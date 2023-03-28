Previous
overgrown by darchibald
9 / 365

overgrown

The remains of a wall. It's kind of hard to see because of the overgrowth, but theses ruins are next to the silos I posted.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
